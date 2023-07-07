Status 1-Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $90.76 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,288.48 or 1.00034772 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.023634 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,943,739.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.023634 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,943,739.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

