Status (SNT) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $90.81 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.50 or 1.00013847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.023634 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,943,739.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.