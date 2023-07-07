Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $59.43.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $106,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. FMR LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

