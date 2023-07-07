Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compagnie des Alpes (OTC:CLPIF – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Compagnie des Alpes Stock Performance

CLPIF opened at $14.87 on Monday. Compagnie des Alpes has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $16.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67.

Compagnie des Alpes Company Profile

Compagnie des Alpes SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of leisure facilities in France. The company operates through Ski Areas and Leisure Parks segments. The Ski Areas segment operates ski lifts; and maintains slopes. This segment also operates ski resorts. The Leisure Parks segment is involved in the operation of amusement parks, combined amusement and animal parks, water parks, waxwork museums, and tourist sites.

