Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $21.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 103.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.