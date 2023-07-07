Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target to $21.00

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.50 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.
NETSTREIT Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NTST stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
