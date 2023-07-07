Stifel Nicolaus Raises SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $200.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCFree Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of SPSC opened at $186.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $100.06 and a twelve month high of $192.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSCFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,744,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,555.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

