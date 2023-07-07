Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of 95% compared to the typical volume of 2,119 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Biogen Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $9.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.52. 1,555,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.73. Biogen has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

