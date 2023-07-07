StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.00. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

