StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.06.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative net margin of 128.61% and a negative return on equity of 700.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

