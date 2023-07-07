StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARGO. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

