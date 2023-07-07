StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $9.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

NYSE NEX opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,240,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 214.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,647,000 after buying an additional 5,203,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,449,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,610,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,045 shares in the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

