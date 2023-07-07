STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.53 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. STP has a market cap of $75.53 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,257.95 or 1.00014570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03861395 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,421,063.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.