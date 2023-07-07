Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 9,024 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.38% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOO. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $96.28.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

