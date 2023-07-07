Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 359.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $461.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.