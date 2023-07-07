Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

