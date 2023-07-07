Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 192 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

UPS opened at $179.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

