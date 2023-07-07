Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

STRM stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 757,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

