Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
STRM stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
