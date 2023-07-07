Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Decreased by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 14.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 8,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.35. 208,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day moving average is $274.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

