Substratum Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $146,631.18 and approximately $0.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014015 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,238.92 or 1.00000337 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036018 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

