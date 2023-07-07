Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $0.24

Substratum (SUB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $167,101.49 and approximately $0.24 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014081 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.71 or 1.00025669 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036018 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

