Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $22,135.64 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) VP William Trousdale sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $22,135.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at $288,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, William Trousdale sold 443 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $9,932.06.

On Tuesday, May 30th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $45,825.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $44,200.00.

On Friday, May 12th, William Trousdale sold 976 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $17,548.48.

On Monday, May 15th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. 197,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.56. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after acquiring an additional 506,993 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,659,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,529,000 after acquiring an additional 548,474 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

