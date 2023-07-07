sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.46 million and $2.27 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,508,137 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

