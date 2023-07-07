Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23). 5,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Sutton Harbour Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55.

Sutton Harbour Group Company Profile

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers habour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 492 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

