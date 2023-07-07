Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

