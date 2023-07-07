Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Free Report) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.