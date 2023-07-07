Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

TGT opened at $130.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average is $154.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

