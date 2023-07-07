Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.37

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.37 and traded as high as $37.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 24,837 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $15,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 462,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 284,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 225,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

