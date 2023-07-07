TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,465 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

