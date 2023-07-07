TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.52. TDCX shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
TDCX Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
