TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.52. TDCX shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

TDCX Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Further Reading

