TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.84

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.84 and last traded at $140.55, with a volume of 366550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

