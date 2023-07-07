Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 56800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

