Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up approximately 1.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 556,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.87. 337,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,126. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $112.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

