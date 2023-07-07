Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.69.

Tesla stock opened at $276.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

