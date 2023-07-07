Tether Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market cap of $83.37 billion and $298.64 million worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001153 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,730,981,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,357,268,873 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
