Tezos Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $750.68 million and approximately $12.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002621 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001943 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,394,174 coins and its circulating supply is 944,226,731 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.