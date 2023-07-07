TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TGTX opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,966.56% and a negative return on equity of 213.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $814,537.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

