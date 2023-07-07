Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Tharisa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Tharisa has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
About Tharisa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.