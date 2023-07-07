Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tharisa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Tharisa has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

