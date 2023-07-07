The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Brink’s accounts for 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. 48,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.32. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $73.39.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

