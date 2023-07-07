The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

CLX opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

