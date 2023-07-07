The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market cap of $261.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

