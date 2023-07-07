The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

