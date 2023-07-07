The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $85.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

