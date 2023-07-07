Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,025 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 273.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

