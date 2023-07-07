Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

