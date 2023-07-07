Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 92,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.38 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

