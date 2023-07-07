Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.59 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,327 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,680 shares of company stock worth $392,041. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $59.75 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

