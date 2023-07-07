Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

