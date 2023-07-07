Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.