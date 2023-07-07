Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 49,155 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,155 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for approximately 2.0% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.67 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.