Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.67 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $250.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

