Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 117 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 380.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $494.15 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $517.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.23 and a 200-day moving average of $437.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

